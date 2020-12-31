Controversy over non-essential Intermountain Healthcare worker who ‘bragged’ about receiving COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – There’s a lot of frustration and confusion over who is getting the COVID-19 vaccine and when.

Danielle Barrani tells ABC4, she’s been in contact with the Centers for Disease Control, the State Board of Education and Utah lawmakers trying to find out when she and her daughter can receive it.

“I’ve ran into a lot of “no” answers, answers,” says Barrani.

Barrani’s 17-year-old daughter, Mia, has Down Syndrome. Barrani, herself, has complicated health conditions from responding to the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks in New York City.

“Individuals who have down syndrome have a five times greater chance of getting COVID, and ten times more likely to die from it,” she says.

Recently, ABC4 News learned a man identifying himself as an accountant at Intermountain Healthcare “bragged” on social media about receiving the vaccine.

The employee claimed the hospital has “15,000 doses” of the Pfizer vaccine.

ABC4 reached out to Intermountain Healthcare.

In a statement, the hospital says “About 20,000​ Intermountain caregivers and medical staff members have received their first dose for the COVID-19 vaccine. Our vaccine inventory remains at more than 11,000, so based on Utah Department of Health guidelines, we’ve added more vaccine clinics where all Intermountain caregivers, physicians and APPs on our medical staff, and contracted partners who work in our facilities can get a COVID-19 vaccine starting this week. This is the first step to being immune to COVID-19 and preventing the spread of this highly contagious and dangerous virus. This is very important for caregivers, patients, our communities, and our state, so we’re going to keep vaccinating through the New Year’s holiday, the weekend, and next week. Everyone from the vaccine manufacturers to the Utah Department of Health, and all of our local health departments-are all in on getting a vaccine to everyone as soon as possible, and we’re going to do our part.”