Continued messages of faith and trust are shared during Latter-day Saints’ General Conference and the announcement of Utah’s 25th temple

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Another temple is to be built in Utah, for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – bringing the state’s total temple count to 25. And during a time of uncertainty for many, church leaders remind members that God is aware of them.

During Sunday’s afternoon session of General Conference for Latter-day Saints, Church president and prophet Russell M. Nelson announced six new temples to be built worldwide.

“Tarawa, Kiribati; Port Vila, Vanuatu; Lindon, Utah; Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala; Sao Paulo East, Brazil; and Santa Cruz, Bolivia,” Nelson announced.

Following the announcement, Lindon City responded to the news on Facebook, saying they look forward to working with the Church – as a temple in their city is “a great opportunity to welcome people to our community”.

While current world circumstances are challenging for many, Church leaders remind members to have faith and trust in God’s timing.

“While we work and wait together for the answers to some of our prayers, I offer you my apostolic promise that they are heard, and they are answered,” said Jeffrey R. Holland, a member of the Church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“Waves of fear can distract us, causing us to forget God’s goodness, thus leaving our perspective short-sighted and out of focus,” said Lisa L. Harkness, the first counselor in the Primary General Presidency. “Yet it is in these rough stretches of our journey that our faith can be not only tried but fortified.”

“He may not answer all of our questions or solve all of our problems right away; rather, He encourages us to keep trying,” said Milton da Rocha Camargo, the first counselor in the Sunday School General Presidency.

Due to the pandemic, this is the second semi-annual general conference that is being held virtually, with no option for in-person attendance.