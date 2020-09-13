Containment efforts on William Fire complicated by rugged terrain

NEAR SANTAQUIN, UT (ABC4 News) – The William Fire near Santaquin continues to burn. It began Sunday September 6th. Nearly a week later, it’s burned 4,332 acres.

“There’s quite a few areas the firefighters can’t get to just because of the terrain and the danger to the firefighters,” said Dana Harris, Public Information Officer of Great Basin Incident Management Team 3.

With dry conditions and warmer temperatures expected in the coming days, there’s concern the fire will grow even bigger.

“The team has ordered a Strategic Operational Planner,” said Harris. “So, what they’ll do is computer modeling to see what the fire will do in the coming weeks as it gets warmer and dryer.”

Right now, 193 personnel are assigned to battle the blaze which is 51% contained.

“They are working in really steep, rugged terrain,” said Harris. “That’s why there’s a smaller percentage of containment.”

As part of their response, crews have set up camp at the Young Living Lavender Farm in Mona.

“With the warming and drying conditions, we’ve put in a lot of what we call contingency lines,” said Harris.

The lines will help crews with suppressing flames as they grow.

Officials say the fire was started by target shooting.

It’s one of more than 900 human-caused wildfires this season.