Construction worker critically injured in Peterson ATV crash

PETERSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A construction worker was critically injured in an ATV crash in Peterson Wednesday morning.

According to a post on the Mountain Green Fire Protection District Facebook, Mountain Green Day Crew firefighters assisted Morgan Fire&EMS on a complex rescue at a construction site after a worker was injured in an ATV accident.

The rider was in a difficult area to access the mountain on the mountain and EMS and rescue crews had to use ATVs to reach the individual.

Rope rescue personnel from Riverdale Fire Heavy Rescue 41 and a Medical helicopter assisted in the rescue.

Teams provided treatment of injuries and brought the injured worker to a landing area where the patient was transported by AirMed with life-threatening injuries. The current condition of the worker was not released.

Chief 131 assisted the Incident Commander as Staging Officer.