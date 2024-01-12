SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have had a very wintery and active couple of days with storms.



Before we get into the storm, it’s worth noting that temperatures remain cold Friday, but will be slightly warmer than Thursday. For most, highs will be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s with only a couple of areas like St. George sneaking into the low 40s. The storm pattern, though, is the biggest weather headline as we close out the work week and head into Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

Winter storm warnings are currently in effect for most of northern Utah and includes the entirety of the Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains, and the central and northern mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect through the same duration for portions of central Utah, including eastern Juab/Millard counties, plus the Sanpete Valley. Within the warnings, mountain locations will likely see 2 feet or more the next few days with 20 inches for the Wasatch Back, and perhaps over 5 inches for valleys.

It’s already been a busy day in northern Utah weather wise, and our wintry weather will ramp up even more through the afternoon into the evening as the first of a couple storms moves in.



Snow has been prevalent in northernmost Utah through the morning and the high country. We also saw an avalanche in Logan Canyon that has forced the canyon to close and will likely remain that way through most of the day. The avalanche hit a car, but thankfully there were no injuries. Avalanche danger across all mountain ranges in Utah will be high Friday with it being extreme for the Logan area mountains.

As our storm system moves south, snow is expected to increase in coverage and intensity across the northern half of the state. Through the afternoon, snow will move south along the Wasatch Front and by this evening will likely be around the Salt Lake valley.

Snow could be heavy at times, especially in the high country, and gusty winds are expected to precede the cold front and could exceed 40 mph in spots resulting in blowing snow. High road impacts are likely through the evening in northern Utah from Salt Lake County northward, while moderate impacts are expected along the I-15 corridor from Utah County down through the I-15/I-70 interchange.

Scattered snow showers will continue through Friday night and may become more isolated in nature through the first half of Saturday, but any calm will be short-lived as our next storm will move in from the west by the second half of Saturday into Sunday.



The storm Saturday into Sunday will be more of a statewide event, but northern Utah will once again feel the brunt. Most of what we’ll see will be snow, but given a slightly warmer nature to this storm, there is a chance we briefly see valley snow become valley rain between overnight Saturday into very early on Sunday, which could effect totals for valley and bench locations.

Snow showers will likely go from widespread early Sunday to scattered by the afternoon as colder air moves in behind the cold front. Lingering snow showers look possible through Monday in northern Utah on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on what will otherwise be a cold day before an even colder night across the state.



Tuesday will likely be our first completely calm day in a while but there are some suggestions in the models that a quick-hitter storm could move in midweek. Stay tuned!

We will continue to monitor each of these winter systems and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!