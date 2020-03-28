Congressman McAdams discharged from hospital to continue COVID-19 recovery at home

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Congressman Ben McAdams was released from the hospital on Saturday, where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19.
McAdams issued the following statement on his discharge:
“I was released from the hospital today feeling relatively better after getting treatment for the past week for COVID-19. I’m grateful for the excellent care I received from hospital staff. I look forward to continuing my recovery at home as I remain quarantined, including from my family, and gradually getting back to my normal routine as my health improves.”
McAdams also took to Twitter to announce his hospital release and warn the public to take coronavirus seriously.
On March 22, 2020, Rep. McAdams announced on Twitter that he was experiencing severe shortness of breath and had checked into the hospital.
