Congressman McAdams discharged from hospital to continue COVID-19 recovery at home

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Congressman Ben McAdams was released from the hospital on Saturday, where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19.

McAdams issued the following statement on his discharge:

“I was released from the hospital today feeling relatively better after getting treatment for the past week for COVID-19. I’m grateful for the excellent care I received from hospital staff. I look forward to continuing my recovery at home as I remain quarantined, including from my family, and gradually getting back to my normal routine as my health improves.”

McAdams also took to Twitter to announce his hospital release and warn the public to take coronavirus seriously.

On March 22, 2020, Rep. McAdams announced on Twitter that he was experiencing severe shortness of breath and had checked into the hospital.

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time.

