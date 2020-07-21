Congress to meet about a second round of stimulus checks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – This week, Congress is expected to talk about another round of stimulus checks.



More than 89,000 Utahns claimed unemployment benefits last week, and many Utahns say the $1,200 check would be helpful right about now.

The Recovery Act, Cares 4.0, may bring that much-needed relief to Utahns. But, the details are still being ironed out.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said, “We said the number one issue is we have to face the technical fix on enhanced unemployment. We are going to make sure that we don’t pay people more money to stay home then go to work”

Emma Parker is a Salt Lake City Resident who said, “I think another stimulus check is a great idea.”

Senator Mitch McConnell tells us the Republican priorities are to protect businesses who choose to reopen from lawsuits and three other main areas.

“Kids in school, jobs, healthcare,” he adds.

Democrats want more protections for service workers like those in meat processing plants or grocery stories.

The Senate Majority Leader tells us he would like to cap the stimulus checks to those making under $40,000.

Utahns say, the $1,200 checks shouldn’t be seen as free money, and Congress should act responsibly this time around.

“I think it is necessary to get this economy back up and going,” said Salt Lake City Resident Jefferson Schleifer.

Parker adds, “The spread is on the incline here and I don’t think going back to work necessarily is a good idea for everybody”

President Trump says he will veto any bill that reaches his desk without a payroll tax cut. That move could reduce the number of funds going to medicare and social security.