Confirmed case of COVID-19 in Salt Lake City Police Department officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department was notified Wednesday an employee of the department tested positive for COVID-19.

According to SLCPD, the confirmed case was a police officer, who is not a first responder. The SLCPD Health and Safety Officer are working diligently to conduct contact tracing, SLCPD officials add.

The officer and approximately 30 other employees were immediately quarantined and will work from home until they can be cleared by medical professionals.

“The health and safety of our officers and the community is our first priority,” said Chief Mike Brown. “SLCPD started early on to put policies in place for the protection of our employees against this virus. Since learning of this confirmed case, we are cleaning and disinfecting the facilities the employee used. We have planned ahead for such an event and feel confident in telling you that we will continue to have enough officers to perform the tasks that we have to accomplish.”

