Community showing outpouring of support for 24-year-old critically injured in car crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A community is coming together to help the family of a man critically injured in a car crash over the weekend.

On June 8, Mevludin (Mev) Halilovic, 24, of Salt Lake City, was involved in car crash around 10 a.m. near 5600 South 3100 West in West Valley City after suffering a seizure while driving.

Halilovic was taken to the hospital in critical condition with serious head trauma where he underwent emergency brain surgery to remove a large portion of the right side of his brain.

Friends of Halilovic said he was born in Srebrenica, Bosnia and lost his father in the Srebrenica massacre when he was just a baby. His family moved to the United States when he was six and is a naturalized American citizen.

“He has helped support his mother since the day he could legally obtain work and to this day lives in the same house as his mother and supports her,” said in the GoFundMe. “Despite everything Mev has gone through himself, he has always put others and their problems first.”

The GofundMe has raised thousands of dollars in just two days, showing just how much the community has come together to help a man they say is a “shining light” in their lives.

“He always puts others above himself,” the post stated. “Mev is the type of man to give you the shirt off his back, whether you are a close friend or a complete stranger.”

As of Tuesday, Halilovic is in a medically induced coma. The right side of his brain is dead and the left side is still having trouble getting oxygen but friends say he is fighting to survive.

Those who know the Halilovics say his medical expenses will put a huge strain on the family as he was the primary earner and is unlikely to be able to return to work so a GoFundMe was created for anyone wishing to help.

What others are clicking on: