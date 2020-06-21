Community rallies to raise $30k teacher with rare disease

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On Saturday, teachers and students gathered to raise money for one of their own — a member of the Summit Academy family who recently was blindsided by a rare disease diagnosis.

Ravien Parsons, who has taught special education for a decade, was diagnosed in March with rare autoimmune disease called Stiff Person Syndrome.

Now, she is trying to get $30,000 by August for a wheelchair accessible van so she can drive independently — and resume teaching in the fall.

The yard sale Saturday was a fundraiser to accomplish the goal.

“I’m just overwhelmed by all the generosity. Most items are donation-based, so we’re not asking for outrageous prices. We’re trying to help everybody, because everything here has been donated to me. They’re blessing me, and I’d like to bless others too,” said Parsons.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story