Community rallies to raise $30k teacher with rare disease

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On Saturday, teachers and students gathered to raise money for one of their own — a member of the Summit Academy family who recently was blindsided by a rare disease diagnosis.

Ravien Parsons, who has taught special education for a decade, was diagnosed in March with rare autoimmune disease called Stiff Person Syndrome.

Now, she is trying to get $30,000 by August for a wheelchair accessible van so she can drive independently — and resume teaching in the fall.

The yard sale Saturday was a fundraiser to accomplish the goal.

“I’m just overwhelmed by all the generosity. Most items are donation-based, so we’re not asking for outrageous prices. We’re trying to help everybody, because everything here has been donated to me. They’re blessing me, and I’d like to bless others too,” said Parsons.