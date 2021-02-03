Community Over Crisis: A local’s fight to keep a sub shop open while the owner battles COVID-19

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Customers are dialing in their take out orders to help a local sub shop stay afloat while the owner battles COVID-19 in this Community Over Crisis story.

Ray Quintana of East Coast Subs went into Intermountain on January 17th because of the coronavirus. He was transferred to LDS Hospital, where he went into the ICU two times, spending a total of nine days in the unit.

Wednesday night, he found out how the community responded to the news.

East Coast Subs

“The owner, before COVID, we used to talk to him a lot when we came in and he is a pretty nice guy. I like him a lot, says customer Canyon Hatfield. “I know it is important especially in these times, it’s just hard.”

The local deli shop knew they had to take COVID-19 seriously from the get-go, and moved their operations to curbside.

East Coast Subs closed down the first six weeks of the pandemic and recently shut down for 10 days when Ray came down with COVID-19 last January, making everyone in the business quarantine.

Ray and Carla Quintana

“Some people get upset because they can’t come in and sit down, and we are like, you know, we care too much about you. You know we have young kids working too we can’t do it,” says Ray’s wife Carla Quintana.

The family hasn’t been able to see their father since Jan. 17.

“And he has had great doctors up there, and they’ve communicated with us, and they are just doing everything they can do there. They know it is hard so you know, they are sensitive to us,” his wife adds.

Son Landon Quintana tells us, “Having the one guy gone, it’s horrible. I can’t describe this place without my dad. They are so intertwined.”

East Coast Subs

Debbie Jakeman says Ray was always there for customers who needed help the most.

She knows the family likes to keep things private but decided anyways to open up a Go Fund Me account in his honor.

Wednesday night, the community donated more than ten-thousand-dollars to return the favor.

“With all of the trials and stuff they are having with their dad and that right now, I just wanted to do something to help them,” says Jakeman.

“It’s just total shock. I can’t believe it and, I’m so grateful and thankful for the people who are doing that,” says Landon Quintana, “I know my dad would probably freak out and be really appreciative.”

East Coast Subs opens at 10 a.m. every day but Sunday.

They’re asking folks who want to come by to wear a mask so no one else gets sick, truly creating a Community Over Crisis.