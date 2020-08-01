Community gathers to honor man fatally shot by Cottonwood Heights police

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Saturday, a group of individuals gathered in the first of two events planned this weekend in honor of Zane James, a 19-year-old man killed by police in Cottonwood Heights in 2018.

James was shot on May 29, 2018 by a Cottonwood Heights police officer. Investigators said James was fleeing from police on a motorbike in Cottonwood Heights after robbing two stores with an ‘airsoft’ or toy gun loaded with BBs.

James died two days later of complications from the shooting.

Currently, there is an lawsuit pending against Cottonwood Heights City regarding the shooting.

August 1 would have been Zane’s 22nd birthday. In remembrance, a memorial dedicated to Zane’s life took place at the victims of police violence mural located at 800 South 300 West in Downtown Salt Lake City.



Zane James memorial at victims of police violence mural

Family and friends gathered to honor James and all those who have lost their lives during encounters with police.

Another event is set for Sunday, August 2, the March for Justice will take place beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Mill Hollow Park located at 2900 Hollow Mill Drive in Cottonwood Heights.

The march is part of the continued push for police reform in Salt Lake City. A coalition of local business owners, police reform activists from around Salt Lake County, and Black Lives Matter as well as friends and family of Zane James are expected to partcipate.