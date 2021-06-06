Family, friends, community rally around family of 12-year-old killed in West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Hundreds of friends, family, and community members are rallying around the family of two brothers involved in a crash on Friday that claimed the life of 12-year-old Miles Moffat.

The Moffat family is known by many as a loving, kind, and all-around amazing family. Tragedy struck when Richard and Heather Moffat were told their 16 and 12-year-old sons were involved in a crash, and their youngest did not survive.

Police say the crash happened around noon on Friday at the intersection of 9000 South Mountain View Corridor when the vehicle their 16-year-old son was in collided with a fertilizer truck. Miles, their 12-year-old son, did not survive the crash while their other son was critically injured.

As all three of the Moffat boys have played baseball in West Jordan and their father has coached dozens of youth, the family has a wide reach throughout the community. Neighbors and friends have come together to raise thousands of dollars to help with funeral costs for Miles and medical expenses for their 16-year-old, who is still in the hospital.

It didn’t take long before everyone wanted to jump in and help.

Saturday morning, not even 24 hours after the crash, the Moffat family showed up at the ballfield at 8 a.m. where Miles’ team “Teal Steel” was scheduled to play. The entire team, coached by Martin George and Miles’ dad Richard, showed up in #8 Jersey’s, Miles’ number. Richard said he knew there was nowhere else his son would have wanted him to be.

The team parents, along with George, came together overnight to show the family their support.

Classmates of Miles’ did a lemonade stand in their neighborhood where they have raised over $5,000 for the Moffats, thanks to their family matching up to $2,000. A GoFundMe has garnered over $20,000 in just two days and several other ways to donate to the family were also established, including an account at Mountain America Credit Union and through Venmo.

Classmates and neighbors of Miles Moffat held a lemonade stand to raise money for the family. Courtesy Rachel Harbert

Classmates and neighbors of Miles Moffat held a lemonade stand to raise money for the family. Courtesy Rachel Harbert

Baseball friends of the family gathered to tie ribbons around the Moffat home, and to create a memorial at the crash site and the West Jordan Copper Hills baseball league. Friends and family will be coming together on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Ron Wood Field in West Jordan to honor and play a special tribute to the Moffat family.

Miles Moffat

Miles and his brother Max

Moffat Family

Moffat Family

Memorial at 9000 S Mountain View Corridor

Signs at the Moffat house

Tribute to Miles

Tribute to Miles

Miles wore #8 on his team

Other teams participated by adding Moffat to their Jerseys

Richard Moffat says they are astonished by the amount of support, even from people they did not know, that they have received and that Miles had a way of touching people’s lives and was so friendly to everyone.

For those wishing to help the family, you can use the link to the GoFundMe or go to any Mountain America Credit Union where an account ending in 9940 under the name of Kristie Hunter has been set up for their sons. You can also Venmo @Kristie-Hunter-2, or directly to the Moffat family on Venmo @heather_ccmm.