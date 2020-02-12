Committee named for future Salt Lake City Winter Games bid

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Governor Gary Herbert took another step in bringing the Olympics back to Salt Lake City with the announcement of a leadership team.

“The committee is an important next step for Utah, as the state of sport, to show that we continue to be ready, willing and able to play host to a future Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games,” Gov. Herbert said.

In December 2018 the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) named Salt Lake City as a candidate for a future Winter Games.

The USOC did not say for which future Winter Games it would put forth a bid, though the next open bid will be for the 2030 Games, with a selection to be made by the International Olympic Committee no later than 2023.

Los Angeles will be hosting the Summer Games in 2028 and it is unlikely the US will be selected again for the following Games. Fingers are crossed for Utah to get the 2034 bid.

The committee is made up of government leaders, athletes, business leaders, and educators.

