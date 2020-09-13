Colorado trounces Real Salt Lake to win Rocky Mountain Cup, 5-0

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – In a span of three days, Real Salt Lake went from perhaps its best performance of the season to by far its worst.

After dominating LAFC on Wednesday in a 3-0 victory, RSL got completely dominated by the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, losing 5-0 at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Diego Rubio scored two goals in the opening ten minutes of the match to set the tone, and Real Salt Lake never recovered, in losing the Rocky Mountain Cup for the first time since 2015.

“We just didn’t compete from start to finish,” said RSL defender Nedum Onuohu. “They took their opportunities early, we didn’t show enough personality on the ball, didn’t show enough character when we didn’t have the ball. “It’s probably the worst performance I’ve been involved in since I’ve been here.”

This is just the third time in last 14 years that RSL has not won the Rocky Mountain Cup over the Rapids.

The first of Rubio’s two goals came in the third minute when his header snuck into the net before his long-range effort in the 10th minute found the bottom-right corner of the net.

RSL sought its way back into the match, generating several chances that didn’t result in goals in the first half, forcing it to settle for a 2-0 scoreline at halftime.

Colorado added a third goal shortly after the halftime break when Sam Vines slammed home his first MLS goal in the 49th minute inside the RSL penalty area. The Rapids found a fourth goal of the night through second-half substitute Braian Galvan who curled home inside the penalty area in the 55th minute.

Things went from bad to worse for RSL in the 64th minute when Douglas Martinez was shown a red card after video review. From there, RSL struggled to keep possession and create any clear chances at goal and in the 87thminute, RSL conceded a fifth goal to Cole Bassett in the 87th minute as the match ended 5-0 in favor of the visitors.

“We were still probably celebrating the LAFC game and forgot there was a very good Colorado team,” said RSL head coach Freddy Juarez. “It sucks, it hurts, it’s embarrassing, you don’t want it to happen, but it happened. What can we do? All we can do is get ready for Vancouver.”

Real Salt Lake (3-3-5) falls to 7th place in the Western Conference standings. RSL will open phase two of the MLS restart September 19th at home against Vancouver.