Colorado deputies believe dangerous shooting suspect may be in Utah

DELTA COUNTY, Colorado (ABC4 News) – Deputies in Colorado are looking for an armed and dangerous fugitive wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to Undersheriff Quinn Archibeque, their department responded to a report of a 20-year-old male who had been shot in Delta County. The victim was transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Deputies said they are looking for 40-year-old Christopher Wayne Tiffany in connection with the shooting and say his cell phone was last pinged to Utah.

An attempt to locate was issued across Utah for any law enforcement to be on the lookout for Tiffany who may be driving a green and white older model pickup truck.

Deputies said they thought Tiffany was planning on returning to Colorado to turn himself in, but until that happens, they are hoping to take him into custody safely.

Archibeque said Tiffany made concerning statements that he “was not going to go back to jail”, making him dangerous to anyone who attempts to apprehend him.

Deputies said Tiffany is believed to be armed and they ask if he or his vehicle is sighted, to not approach him and immediately call 911.



A background check in Utah shows Tiffany was convicted of second-degree felony vehicle theft and third-degree felony failure to stop at the command of an officer in Sevier County in 1998.

