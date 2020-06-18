Colombi has some big shoes to fill at quarterback for Utah State

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Jordan Love will go down as the greatest quarterback in Utah State history.

After setting multiple school records with the Aggies, Love was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers in April.

Henry Colombi has learned a lot playing behind the former Aggies star the last few seasons, and knows he will have some big shoes to fill in 2020.

“We’ve talked a lot since he got drafted, actually,” Colombi said. “I mean, he’s living the life right now. I’ve learned a ton from Jordan just being behind him for three years. He’s taught me a lot, not only how to be a quarterback, but being a leader on and off the field.”

Colombi really needed spring practice to get new offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder’s system down, but he is now able to finally work out with the the team as of this week in Logan.

“It’s been super nice,” he said. “You don’t really realize how long we were away. Two months, it did fly by, but at the same time it’s nice to get back into the swing of things with the team. We’ve got a new offensive coordinator, so we’ve been in our playbooks and we’ve learned the offense. Just being able to run the plays is an entirely different thing. Just to get on the same page and building that chemistry with not only Coach Reeder, but also my teammates with the offense.”

Colombi does have some game experience. In fact, he’s completed 77 percent of his passes (53 of 69) for 460 yards and two touchdowns in limited action the last two seasons. He has also shown to be a pretty good runner, rushing for two touchdowns.

“It might be a little surprising, but I actually am a good runner,” said Colombi, a Hollywood, Florida native. “I don’t really showcase it often, but I think I’ve defined myself as a quarterback that can run when he needs to. I’m not a Lamar Jackson, but I’m not a pocket passer either. I’m in between.”

Colombi will have to beat out Cooper Legas and Andrew Peasley for the starting quarterback job, but he’s planning on being the main guy whenever the season starts.

“I do consider it my job to lose, but the room is very talented,” Colombi said. “Everyone has their own sets of skills. We’re banking on the season starting on time. Hopefully we can get all our games in and hopefully we can have all our fans there. But whatever they throw at us, we’ll be ready for it.”