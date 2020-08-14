Cold Case Coalition advances technology, continues searching for 25-year-old case, Rosie Tapia’s killer

OGDEN, UTAH (ABC4 News) – The Utah Cold Case Coalition announced for the month of August, a ten thousand dollar reward will go to anyone who can help solve any cold cases in Utah.

“It just teared me apart that, we as a family so close, we didn’t get to say goodbye to her,” said Lewine Tapia, Rosie’s mother in an emotional press conference.

25 years ago today, 6-year-old Rosie Tapia was taken from her ground level apartment in the middle of the night. She was found dead, sexually assaulted in canal, just hours later.

“I want closure for my daughter, Rosie and being 25 years today, I still don’t have the answer,” said Lewine.

After Rosie’s case, leaders from the Utah Cold Case Coalition took charge on a mission to uncover the truth.

“We keep submitting persons of interest and we just wait for Salt Lake City,” said Karra Porter, Co-Founder of Utah Cold Case Coalition.

The non-profit offers free DNA testing and genetic genealogy to identify unknown victims in the intermountain region: Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

“Utah has 32 for example, I think there are 20 in Montana, because a lot of those bodies aren’t identified because the money’s just not there in the budget,” said Porter.

Karra Porter says the coalition wants to get rid of budget concerns that cities are limited to and get closure, for families like the Tapia’s and the Housley’s, who’s son Brian was shot and killed in a drive-by in Ogden and his murderer is yet to be found.

“If you think the family doesn’t want to know because it was 10 years ago, 20 years ago, or 50 years ago, you’re wrong. They want to know,” said Porter.

“I just want to find the person that took her and make them pay for what they did to her,” said Lewine.

Porter says she hopes a ten thousand dollar reward this month, will open doors to these cold cases.

“It doesn’t go away, I mean, it’s not going to bring the person back but it would give them some sort of justice,” said Porter.

Porter asks anyone with information on cold cases to call, 385-258-3313.

Leaders from the coalition say the search for Rosie’s killer continues. It’s tracked down several persons of interest and submitted results to officials for comparison with a partial DNA profile.