‘Coats for kids’ drive-thru to be held Thursday in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Molina Healthcare announced they will be giving coats, flu shots, and turkey vouchers during a coat drive-thru on Thursday.

Molina Healthcare of Utah is partnering with Operation Warm, the Salt Lake City School District, the Salt Lake Education Foundation, Salt Lake County Health Department, Friends for Sight, and Alpha Media to donate 500 coats to youth in the community.

The drive-thru will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Glendale Mountain View Learning Center located at Glendale Middle School, 1388 Navajo Street in Salt Lake City.

Attendees can also receive a free flu shot as they remain in their own vehicle. Vision screenings will also be available and turkey vouchers will be distributed.

Guests will remain in their cars and staff members will place coats in the trunk or back seat to follow social distancing guidelines.

This event is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Molina Healthcare of Utah provides government-funded health care to low-income individuals through Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP), Medicaid, Medicaid Plus, Medicare and Marketplace plans.

