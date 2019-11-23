Clinton police lifts Amber Alert after mother claims full guardianship of baby

CLINTON (ABC4 News) – As of Friday evening, Clinton Police canceled the Amber Alert for 3-week-old Audrey Westfall who taken from her grandmother’s home Wednesday. This came after the mother’s attorneys released documents claiming full legal guardianship of baby Audrey.

According to the documents, the custody debate began at the beginning of November after Taylor Webb gave birth to Audrey in California, experienced complications shortly after, and was put in a medically-induced coma by doctors.

“During that period of time, her mother, Paula Webb quickly ran to the court without giving the father or anybody else any notice and obtained a guardianship because Taylor was in a coma,” said Webb’s attorney, Joe Weinberger.

Webb stated in her declaration that she and her boyfriend, Jeremy Westfall had been falsely accused of causing the death of his other child, Kelsey by Stanislaus County’s Child Protective Services (CPS) earlier in February. She said the child passed away because of Sanfillippo Syndrome.

She then said that CPS began taking action for alleged domestic violence between her and Westfall, which she denies. As a result, she stated she and baby Audrey were ordered to live with her mother, Paula Webb in Clinton, UT. From then, she alleged experiencing violence and mistreatment from her mother.

“She physically assaulted me while in Utah and has leveled every kind of threat on me during my short period in her presence,” wrote Webb. “When I got to her home, the abuse began almost immediately.”

Clinton Police confirmed they had been called to the residence on Monday because of a dispute between the two.

“We did respond. Two officers were there and investigated that incident. One thing I am very comfortable and relieved in explaining about that is the officers on-scene that night were told there was a safety plan in place, but the process was still pending,” said Lt. Shawn Stoker with the Clinton Police Department.

On Wednesday, Webb said she was “able to escape from my mother’s home and I am now safe and sound, as is my child, in California.” That’s when Clinton Police issued an Amber Alert.

“The information we received from California is that the maternal grandmother is recognized as the guardian of the child,” said Lt. Stroker. “Custodial situations are something that we, unfortunately, deal with quite commonly. But Amber Alerts are not so it’s not something that’s taken lightly. We wanted to make sure we met that criteria.”

Webb disputes her mother’s guardianship claims for two reasons, according to her attorney – One, they claim she was not served paperwork properly.

“Also, the basis of the temporary guardianship was that Webb was in a coma. Taylor has since been discharged from the hospital. She’s not in a coma anymore. So the basis of guardianship no longer exists,” said Weinberger.

Despite attorneys ensuring baby Audrey’s safety to Clinton Police, Lt. Stoker said the Amber Alert would remain in place as of Friday afternoon. This would be the case until the guardianship status could be sorted out or that they could verify with law enforcement or CPS officials that baby Audrey was safe.

“In this case, our entire priority has been locating and checking to make sure the welfare and safety of this child, first and foremost, we want to make sure the child is okay,” he said.

As of 6:25 p.m. Friday, officials lifted baby Audrey’s Amber Alert. Clinton Police Department released this statement:

“On 11/22/19, new information was provided that has led to the lifting of the current Amber Alert referencing Audrey Westfall and Taylor Webb. The Amber Alert was lifted at 6:25 pm mountain standard time. A careful and thorough investigation has been completed and that information has been provided to the Davis County Attorney’s Office. After careful review the Davis County Attorney’s Office is declining to file criminal charges in this matter. The local District Attorney in Stanislaus County California has also tentatively declined to file charges. We understand the guardianship order to still be in place in California, additional proceedings are continuing during which time Audrey will remain listed NCIC. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the multiple agencies in Utah and California that have assisted with this investigation, as well as the media and the public for their assistance in this matter.”

Webb's attorney issued this statement to ABC4 News following the cancellation of the Amber Alert.