Clinton garage fire displaces family of 6

CLINTON, Utah (ABC4 News) A family of six is without a home for the time being after their garage caught fire in Clinton Friday night.

According to Clinton City Fire Department, the fire broke out in the garage of the home located near 670 West 1800 North around 8:40 p.m.

The fire spread to the attic of the home as crews from multiple agencies battled the flames. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in less than an hour.

The home is not a complete loss, however the family will be displaced for quite some time.

Damages are estimated to be around $300,000. No injuries were reported.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An updated will be provided if additional information becomes available.

Structure fire, fully Involved garage. Family of 6 displaced. No injuries, fire cause is still under Investigation. Approximately $300,000.00 in damage. pic.twitter.com/AsmSXK80NE — Clinton Fire Dept (@Clintonfire) December 14, 2019

Clinton Fire Department released this video to help families make an escape plan in case of a house fire.

