Classes canceled at Harrisville charter school after trash fire in parking lot

HARRISVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)- School was canceled for the day at a charter school in Harrisville thanks to a stinky situation.

Ryan Barker, Fire Marshall with Northview Fire Dept., said around 6:15 a.m. the driver of a garbage truck dumped his load in the parking lot of Greenwood Charter School at 840 North Highway 89 after a school staff member noticed it was on fire.

Barker said due to the mess in the parking lot classes are canceled for the day.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There are about 400 students, Kindergarten through 6th grade.

