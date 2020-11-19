Clark Planetarium closes to the public amid COVID-19 surge

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Clark Planetarium is closing to the public from November 23 to December 31, 2020. The planetarium is now operating at 20% capacity since re-opening last June and will be shifting its services to a virtual format.

The offering of virtual services includes after school coding camps, and ‘Dome from Home’ programs to a curated selection of IMAX and Dome shows via streaming.

The planetarium closure is a direction of Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and the County Health Department to try and minimize the surge of COVID-19 cases and protect the health and safety of the community.

According to a press release sent to ABC4 News: “This decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to the record-breaking number of COVID cases and their impact on our medical resources.​”

Clark Planetarium Director Lindsie Smith said, “Throughout this COVID-related closure, Clark Planetarium will continue to deliver its mission to inspire wonder and learning about space and science through our virtual programs.” She added, “We appreciate the leadership of our public officials and the leadership at Clark Planetarium is committed to supporting the safety and well-being of our community.”

Up to date information about the planetarium’s online services and store are at www.clarkplanetarium.org.