Civilians come to aid of Weber County Sheriff’s deputy during struggle with convicted felon

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several civilians came to the aid of a Weber County Sheriff deputy during struggle with an armed convicted felon on Friday.

According to a press release issued by Weber County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 Deputy made a traffic on a vehicle in the area of 2550 South 1900 West in West Haven.

While approaching the vehicle the deputy noticed the driver, Charles Diarte, 41, reaching under the driver’s seat.

The deputy had Diarte get out of the car but when he did, he started to reach towards to his waistband and refused orders to keep his hands away from his waistband.

The deputy tried to gain control of Diarte and a struggle ensued between them and a handgun fell out of Diarte’s waistband.

The deputy opened the door for his K-9 partner and Diarte was bitten by the K-9 and continue to struggle. The deputy tried to use his taser, but it was not effective.

Two civilians witnessed the incident and were able were able to stop Diarte when he tried to run away. The K-9 engaged with Diarte again and the deputy was able to take the man into custody with the help of the two civilians.

A third civilian stood over the gun to protect the suspect or anyone else from getting it.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to administer first aide to Diarte and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Deputies said Diarte is a convicted felon, and restricted from possessing a firearm.

Once released from the hospital, Diarte will be booked into the Weber County Jail for possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possible possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and other traffic charges.