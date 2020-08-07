Cinemark to reopen two theatres in Utah

Utah (ABC4 News) — Cinemark announced Friday they will reopen select theatres on Aug. 14.

According to Cinemark, select theatres across the U.S. will reopen Aug. 14 including Cinemark Tinseltown 14 in Ogden and Cinemark University Mall in Orem.

The reopening is an expansion of the company’s test-and-learn process, that covers training, communication, and implementation of all cleaning and sanitization protocols and new technology.

Upon reopening, guests are invited to enjoy “Comeback Classic” films and their favorite traditional concessions at “Welcome Back” prices, with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Moviegoers looking for a more personal experience can book a private watch party of up to 20 guests.

The following was released by Cinemark:

“The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. All Cinemark theatres will reopen with The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.”

Cinemark says all employees will undergo extensive training prior to reopening and will wear face masks and gloves while working. Employees will also undergo wellness check-in prior to each shift.

All theatres will reopen with staggered showtimes in efforts to maximize physical distancing. Face coverings are mandatory for all guests