Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints president at BYU devotional: ‘Truth is truth’

PROVO (ABC4 News) – Students lined up a day in advance outside Brigham Young University's Marriott Center to hear President Russell M. Nelson speak in person.



The President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke during one of BYU’s weekly devotionals; it’s been more than 10 years since a sitting president spoke at the event.

Nelson’s speech focused on truth and on finding truth through obeying god’s commandments. He said that through policies may shift, truth does not.

He said, “Perhaps I can illustrate this through the policies affecting those who identify themselves as lesbian gay bisexual or transgender.”

In November 2015, the Church mandated that any child of an LGBT person must receive First Presidency approval to be baptized. Earlier this year, the church reversed that policy. Nelson said both changes came from continuing and modern revelation from God.

“Though it may not have looked this way to some, the 2015 and 2019 policy adjustments were both motivated by love.”

Chelsea Dominoe is an animation student who attended the devotional; she said, “I was surprised he talked about the policy against the LGBTQ community but I appreciated the clarification on why they changed it.”

Carina Alleman works as a department office manager on campus, she said, “I just love that he talked about the simpleness, it’s all about love.”

