Church leaders break ground for new Orem Utah Temple

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broke ground Saturday morning for the new Orem Utah Temple, making it the church’s 22nd operating temple in Utah.

In a ceremony led by Elder Craig C. Christensen, an Area President for the church, leaders broke ground for the new three-story, 70,000 square-foot temple on 1471 South Geneva Road in Orem.

The new temple sits on a 16 -acre parcel of land west of Interstate 15 and Utah Valley University. A 20,000 square-foot meetinghouse will also be constructed on the site.

Orem Utah Temple rendering photo courtesy of: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Orem Utah Temple was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in the October 2019 General Conference. The new temple will be the 6th in Utah County, and once completed, will serve church members in the areas between the Provo Utah Temple and the Mount Timpanogos Temple.

Orem Utah Temple to be constructed at 1471 S. Geneva Road. Photo courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 168 operating temples worldwide with 19 additional temples currently under construction and 38 more that have been announced, and will be built in the near future.