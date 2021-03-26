Church Apostle to speak at BYU-Idaho commencement

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials announce a commencement speaker for BYU-Idaho winter graduates.

On March 26, Brigham Young University-Idaho officially shares their projected commencement speaker for their online winter semester graduation.

According to the University, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be recognized as the guest speaker.

Stevenson will be accompanied at BYU-Idaho’s winter commencement by General Authority Seventy and Church Educational System Commissioner Elder Paul V. Johnson.

“Elder Stevenson was called to serve as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in October of 2015,” writes the university. “At the time of his call, he had been serving as the Presiding Bishop of the Church. He earned his degree in business administration from Utah State University and cofounded an exercise equipment manufacturing company, ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., where he served as president and chief operating officer.”

The online commencement is projected to take place on Thursday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m.

University officials mention that they will award 1,982 bachelor’s degrees and 535 associate degrees. Not only that but 1,514 are women and 1,003 are men.

“We invite our graduates to gather with their families to celebrate and commemorate their great achievement. We congratulate each graduate and hope you will join us virtually for this special commencement service,” they add.

Anyone wanting to chime in on the graduation is welcome to at www.byui.edu/live/video.