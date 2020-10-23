Christmas performances on Temple Square to go virtual this season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Christmas celebrations on Temple Square usually include hundreds of musical performances throughout the month of December. But this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, things will look a little different.

Temple Square Performances will hold its Christmas concerts virtually this year, and all are invited to participate.

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and friends of other faiths from across the world are invited to submit Christmas video performances. Since this is normally an English only event, only performances in English will be allowed.

From there, performance submissions will be edited into concerts and broadcast on ChurchofJesusChrist.org throughout the Christmas season.

According to the church, musical performance submissions may include fun and lighthearted holiday songs and inspiring and worshipful Christmas songs from various cultures and traditions. Groups of any size are welcome although the church says that priority will be given to groups and ensembles. They remind performance groups to observe local social distancing requirements.

The annual Savior of the World, a musical drama celebrating the birth and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, will not be held this year.

Video submissions should be emailed to ChristmasatTempleSquare@ChurchofJesusChrist.org by Nov. 15. Each group may submit up to two videos.