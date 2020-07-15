WATCH LIVE NOW: Chris Peterson’s gubernatorial campaign calls for revisions to Utah’s coronavirus response

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Democratic candidate for governor Chris Peterson is calling for substantial revision in Utah’s coronavirus response.

The candidate is calling for a state wide mandate to wear masks in public. In a press release the campaign says they will compare the needed pandemic response to Utah’s response to the historic 1983 flood where state leaders turned State Street into a temporary river to channel a flood away from cultural landmarks and the downtown business district.

“When a natural disaster strikes—be it a flood or a viral pandemic—Utahns must put aside their differences, come together in a spirit of community service, and act decisively to protect our state,” Peterson said. “Like sandbags in a flood, facemasks are a simple and time-tested tool that can limit the invisible virus engulfing our neighborhoods.”

Peterson will also call on Governor Gary Herbert and Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, who leads the state’s COVID-19 task force to immediately adopt policy changes to stop the spread of coronavirus in Utah.

