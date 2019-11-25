Chinese officials in Utah to thank authorities for their help with deadly bus crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Chinese Government officials thanked the State of Utah, along with local agencies, for their help following a deadly bus crash back in September.

The Chinese Embassy Official Minister Xu Xueyuan, held a reception in Salt Lake City on Saturday to thank everyone who responded to the crash.

This photo released by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office shows a tour bus that was carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah, killing at least four people and critically injuring up to 15 others, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Sheriff Danny Perkins/Garfield County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Four people were killed and 27 other passengers were seriously hurt after a bus full of Chinese tourists crashed near Bryce Canyon on September 20.

What others are clicking on: