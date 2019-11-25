Chinese officials in Utah to thank authorities for their help with deadly bus crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Chinese Government officials thanked the State of Utah, along with local agencies, for their help following a deadly bus crash back in September.
The Chinese Embassy Official Minister Xu Xueyuan, held a reception in Salt Lake City on Saturday to thank everyone who responded to the crash.
Four people were killed and 27 other passengers were seriously hurt after a bus full of Chinese tourists crashed near Bryce Canyon on September 20.
What others are clicking on:
- Trump signs animal protection law
- Police: Man charged in fatal hit and run admitted to seeing the “silhouette of a person” just prior to incident
- 1 dead following semi crash on I-15 in Weber County
- Salt Lake County Mayor-elect wants to hear from locals, hosts ‘office hours’
- Bill would keep Americans’ data out of China, Russia