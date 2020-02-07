Childs, Toolson lead BYU to 85-54 blowout win over Portland

PORTLAND (ABC4 Sports) – Yoeli Childs and Jake Toolson scored 22 points apiece to lead BYU to an easy 85-54 win over Portland Thursday night, as the Cougars improved to 18-7 overall and 7-3 in West Coast Conference play.

“Our guys played great and they played really hard,” BYU head coach Mark Pope said. “We didn’t play perfect. We had seven turnovers in the first half that was a little discerning and we missed some shots we don’t normally miss but we stayed locked in on the defensive end the entire game and I am so proud of them for that.”

Childs also grabbed eight rebounds and tallied two assists and one block. Toolson recorded six 3-pointers as he went 8 of 10 from the field to score his 22 points. He also added three rebounds and one assist. Alex Barcello totaled 17 points and four rebounds and TJ Haws dished out eight assists.

A 3-pointer by Toolson started the scoring for the Cougars but back-to-back treys gave the Pilots an early 6-5 lead. Following four free throws from Childs and Kolby Lee and a 3-point play by Portland, the two teams went into a timeout tied 9-all with 16 minutes on the clock.

Toolson buried another bucket from beyond the arc coming out of the timeout and a turnover by the Pilots gave the ball back to BYU, resulting in a 3-pointer by Barcello and a 15-9 Cougar advantage.

Four points from the charity stripe extended the BYU lead to nine, 29-20 near the seven-minute mark in the first half. A 6-0 run by Portland brought the score to 33-29 with 3:31 remaining in the half.

Following two-consecutive 3-pointers by Toolson, Childs converted on a 3-point play to close the half and give BYU a 43-31 lead into the locker room. The Cougars shot 44.4 percent from the field in the first half compared to the Pilot’s 37.5 percent.

BYU started the second half with buckets by Toolson and Childs to make it a 20-point game, 51-31. A Portland layup slowed the run down but another six-straight points increased the Cougars lead to 24 with 17 minutes left to play.

Through the first 12 and a half minutes of the second half, the Pilots only managed to score five points, three of which were from the charity stripe.

With 8:35 on the clock and BYU ahead 70-41, Portland scored a pair of free throws and was followed by a Childs layup and buckets from beyond the arc by Toolson and Nixon to give the Cougars a 35-point lead, 78-43.

Four-straight free throws were scored by the Pilots but Barcello scored five-consecutive points to give BYU a 36-point advantage, the largest lead of the night.

On the game, the Cougars shot 50.9 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from 3 and 75.0 percent from the charity stripe. Portland recorded 28.1 percent from the field, 30.0 percent from beyond the arc and 76.2 percent from the free-throw line.

The Cougars return to the Marriott Center to host San Francisco on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m.