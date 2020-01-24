Childs, Toolson lead BYU to 74-60 victory over Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Yoeli Childs returned from a 4-game absence because of a finger injury to score 26 points, while Jake Toolson set a career-high with 28 points, as BYU pulled away from Pacific, 74-60.

“We didn’t start out the game great and when I say that it’s not because our guys weren’t locked in,” BYU head coach Mark Pope said. “They knew how hard this was going to be and wanted to compete. Sometimes you just need to get popped before you feel right on the floor. They responded great.”

Toolson made 10 of 15 shots, including six of eight 3-pointers, while adding six rebounds and two assists. Childs recorded 26 points, nine rebounds, one block and one assist.

The Tigers (15-7, 3-3 WCC) jumped to an early 8-0 lead just three minutes into the game. Toolson scored the first basket for the Cougars (15-6, 4-2 WCC) and was followed by three free throws by TJ Haws to bring BYU within three, 8-5.

With 13 minutes to play in the first half, a layup by Dalton Nixon evened the game at 12-all. A layup by Toolson gave the Cougars their first lead of the game, 15-14, but Pacific answered with a 3-pointer and a jumper to regain a four-point advantage.

A trey by Alex Barcello evened the game at 21-all as BYU went on a 10-0 run to take a 28-21 lead with 8:03 remaining in the half. The Tigers managed to put together a run of their own to take back the advantage, 29-28, but Toolson answered with a bucket from beyond the arc to aid the Cougars to a 33-29 lead at halftime.

In the first half, BYU recorded 50.0 percent shooting from the field compared to Pacific’s 43.3 percent. Childs and Toolson led the offense with nine points while Barcello added five.

On the first possession of the second half, Haws found an open Childs at the rim to score the first basket of the half. Another Childs’ jumper in the paint and a 3-pointer from Toolson extended the lead to 40-31.

Despite runs by the Tigers’ offense, BYU was able to stay on top as Childs, Toolson and Haws hit big shots. However, back-to-back treys by Pacific put the Tigers on top, 53-51, with 10:41 remaining in the game.

Five-straight points from Toolson and a Childs layup gave the Cougars a 60-53 advantage. Toolson then caught fire, draining three-straight baskets from behind the arc to extend BYU’s lead to 69-53 with five minutes to play, forcing a timeout by Pacific and ultimately securing the win for the Cougars. The Cougar run reached 21-0 for a BYU game-high lead of 72-53.

On the game, BYU shot 54.0 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from 3 and 73.3 percent from the charity stripe. The Tigers recorded 39.7 percent from the field, 23.1 percent from beyond the arc and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line.

The Cougars next play at San Francisco Saturday at 3:00 p.m.