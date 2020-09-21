Child Passenger Safety Week – is your child in the right car seat?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – During Child Passenger Safety Week, the Utah Department of Public Safety wants to help make sure your child is in the right car seat.

According to clickit.utah.gov, 60% of all car seats are installed incorrectly. A statement on their website reads:

“Nationwide, motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of injuries and deaths for children ages 0-14. According to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, properly used car seats reduce the risk of death in passenger cars by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers. For children 4 to 8-years-old, booster seats reduce injury risk by 45 percent compared to seat belts alone.“

In Utah, the law states all passengers must wear seat belts and children up to age 8 must be properly restrained in a car or booster seat. Citations for not being properly restrained run $45.

“Seat belts are the single most effective traffic safety device for preventing death and injury in motor vehicle crashes. In addition, unlike many other traffic behaviors, the decision to use a seat belt is made by nearly every motorist each time they ride in a motor vehicle. Understand why seat belts are important and learn what you can do to make sure you and your loved ones are properly buckled up every time.“

Accoring to the website these are some tips for car seat safety:

Choose a car seat that fits your child and your vehicle

Install the seat rear-facing as long as possible, often until after age 2 and 30 pounds.

Once installed, the seat should not move at the belt path more than 1 inch from side to side or back to front.

When buckling your child, keep the chest clip at armpit level; the harness straps should be tight enough that you cannot pinch the webbing together vertically.

Use the car seat until your child reaches the top height or weight allowed by the manufacturer.

You can find a list of car seat inspection stations at https://clickit.utah.gov/car-seat-inspection-stations/