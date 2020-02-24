Child hit and killed while riding bike with brother

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News)- A boy is dead after he was hit by a car while riding a bike Sunday evening.
It happened around 8 p.m. near 2510 Neff Ln.
Police say the 5-year-old boy was riding their bike and scooters down the road.
A woman was driving with her family around the neighborhood when she saw the brother and tried to miss him, but police say in doing so she hit the 5-year-old.
He died on scene.
Officers say due to the tight-knit community the driver knows the boy’s family.
