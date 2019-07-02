Newsfore Opt-In Form

Charges to be filed next week against man accused of killing Mackenzie Lueck

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Charges are expected to be filed against the man accused of killing 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck next week.

Officials say Tuesday morning the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to extend Ayool-Ajayi’s jail hold.

The motion was granted by Utah’s Third District Court. Meaning charges will most likely be filed next week.

Until then, Ajayi will be held without bail.

Lueck disappeared after taking a Lyft June 17 from the airport to a park, where police say she met someone in the early-morning hours.

Ajayi was booked with aggravated murder, kidnapping and other crimes Friday.

