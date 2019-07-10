Charges filed against man accused of killing Mackenzie Lueck

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Charges were filed against 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi, the man accused of killing 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced the formal charges during a press conference on Wednesday.

Watch here:

Update expected in Mackenzie Lueck case Charges are expected to be filed against 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi. DETAILS>>>https://bit.ly/2JqeO98 Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Charges include criminal homicide: aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstructing justice, and desecration of a human body.

Lueck was reported missing on June 17th. Her last known location was Hatch Park, in North Salt Lake. Police said she took a Lyft from the airport and was dropped off around 3 a.m

Gill said her and Ajayi’s cell phones were both pinged at Hatch Park at 2:57 am on June 17.

A search warrant was executed on Ajayi’s home on June 26th. Gill said detectives discovered what appeared to be a freshly dug site behind his garage where they found human bone, charred muscle tissue, “part of a scalp with hair” and other personal belongings of Lueck’s.

Neighbors told detectives there was a “horrible smell” coming from a fire in Ajayi’s backyard on June 17th near the same location the evidence was found, documents state.

Investigators tracked Ajayi’s cell phone records and found he was near Logan Canyon on June 25th between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., records state.

On July 3rd police confirmed they found Lueck’s body in Logan Canyon.

Gill said her body was charred and her arms bound behind her back with a rope and zip ties.

“A five-centimeter hole was located on the left side of her skull with part of her left scalp missing,” charging documents state.

Five centimeters is about the size of a lime.

The medical examiner ruled Lueck suffered blunt force trauma as her cause of death. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

What others are clicking: