Changes planned after 3 deadly pedestrian crashes near homeless center on 3300 South

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation and the city of South Salt Lake have announced plans to increase safety on 3300 South after three fatal pedestrian crashes in two months.

According to John Gleason, Public Information Officer for UDOT, they will begin installing new electronic message signs that advise drivers to use caution and be alert for pedestrians as soon as this weekend.

Over the next several months UDOT will be adding signs, signals and lighting in the area of 3300 South and 1000 West and conducting safety-related outreach among vulnerable populations in the area.

Additional improvements will include:



A new pedestrian-activated signal to stop traffic for foot traffic to cross

Additional lighting at nearby intersections and along the road

Relocation of the nearby UTA transit stop

New portable signs to alert drivers of their current speed

Safety-focused outreach to clients at the homeless resource center

Ongoing coordination with South Salt Lake law enforcement and public works

Gleason said UDOT will continue to collaborate with South Salt Lake City leaders on improving the area.

UDOT is committed to keeping Utah roads as safe as possible. Whenever a serious crash occurs, UDOT engineers review the incident to understand what factors were involved and what potential measures can be implemented to prevent similar crashes in the future.

