Prosecutor in Chad Daybell case says ‘remains are children’ during court hearing

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News)- Chad Daybell appeared in court Wednesday morning after police say they found two sets of remains on his property Tuesday.

During his court hearing prosecutor Rob Wood said “the remains are children.”

Chad was charged with felony destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

Court documents state that on or between September 22, 2019 and June 9, 2020, he willfully concealed human remains.

September 22nd is the last day Chad’s wife Lori Daybell‘s children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were last seen.

Lori is currently in the Madison County Jail for desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child in connection to the disappearance of the kids.

During the hearing, the judge set his bail at $1,000,000. The charges brought against Chad Daybell have a maximum charge of 5 years in the state penitentiary or up to $10,000 fine.

Chad Daybell’s will appear in court again for a probable cause hearing on Wednesday, July 01st.

If bail is posted for Chad Daybell, he is ordered to abide by a number of conditions including staying within the boundaries of four counties, make no contact with victims’ families or witnesses in the case and he must wear an ankle monitor 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Watch the full hearing below:

His wife Lori is due in court a week later.