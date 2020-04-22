Certain elective procedures to resume in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — On Thursday, Governor Gary Herbert directed the Utah Department of Health to update its March 23rd Public Health Order to allow some elective procedures in the state, according to a release.
These actions were in accordance with recommendations from the Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission and the Utah COVID-19 Community Task Force.
The updated order allows for the resumption of some elective procedures which were previously stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would like to express my gratitude to Utah’s medical providers for their understanding and
willingness to postpone procedures in order to conserve equipment, medications and hospital
space,” Gov. Herbert said. “While we are not out of the woods yet, we also understand that many
of the procedures that have been postponed are medically necessary. At this time, we believe we
can cautiously resume certain procedures.”
The release stated that many Utah hospitals, doctors, and other providers put elective procedures on hold in order to preserve hospital space and personal protective equipment in order to treat virus patients.
“This updated order allows for some medical procedures to resume in a measured and cautious
way,” said Gen. Jefferson Burton, interim executive director of the Utah Department of Health.
“Major hospital systems report sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) to
meet near term needs, and data show the growth in new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has
decreased and the statewide percentage of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds has stabilized below
20 percent.”
View the full order here and the Utah Hospital Association’s plan to begin performing elective procedures again here.
