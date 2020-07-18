Central Utah high school teacher charged with sexually exploiting student

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A high school teacher from central Utah has been charged with sexually exploiting a 16-year-old student. Between March 1 and June 29 in Carbon County, the victim’s then high school teacher began grooming the victim through text messages and emails.

Andre Louis Pastrana, 44, whose hometown is listed as Newark, California in court documents, began communicating daily with the 16-year-old victim using Pastrana’s personal cellphone and email at the start of March. The messages initially involved telling one another how much they missed each other and missed seeing the other at school. Pastrana would also tell the 16-year-old girl how attractive and talented she was and how he could see a life with her in the future.

According to charging documents, near the middle of April, Pastrana began to request explicit pictures from the girl. Subsequent to a warrant, seven explicit photos of the victim were found to be sent to Pastrana in addition to 26 phone calls being discovered along with 6,417 text messages between Pastrana and the victim.

Near the end of May, charging documents state that Pastrana and the victim engaged in sexual activity at his house and also smoked marijuana together that Pastrana had provided.

Near the end of June, Pastrana called the teenage girl to inform her that “he believed he was in serious trouble, that there was a criminal investigation involving him, and to please not say anything about their relationship to anyone.”

Pastrana also told his former student that his life depended on her and to please stay on his side. He then told the victim that “she could say she had his email for future references, and that they cannot have any further contact”. This conversation was recorded and provided to law enforcement.

Pastrana is being charged in Carbon County’s 7th District Court with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child, which is a second-degree felony. He is also being charged with four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17-year-old, a third-degree felony; plus, one count of endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony; and, one count of tampering with a witness which is also a third-degree felony.