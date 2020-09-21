Centerville man arrested after refusing to return car, and saleman back to dealership

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah man is facing kidnapping charges after police said he took a car for a test drive, along with a salesman, and refused to return them back o the dealership.

Documents state Caleb Robert Gibson, 43, went to a car dealership on Saturday to test drive a car. During the test drive, Gibson went to several locations in Salt Lake City.

When the salesman told Gibson to go back to the dealership, he refused so the salesman called 911.

While on the phone with the 911, Gibson started driving 100 mph on the freeway, turned the music up, and rolled all the windows down, which the salesman said he believed was so the dispatcher could not hear the address.

The salesman said he was scared and didn’t know where Gibson was taking him but a trooper with Highway patrol was able to located the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop.

During an interview with the trooper, Gibson said he was scared of the salesman because he kept yelling at him and grabbing the steering wheel trying to have him pull the vehicle over. Gibson said he was scared to stop the car and kept driving.

He is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail on one count second-degree felony kidnapping. Police said they believe he is a continued danger to the salesman involved.

Gibson has a long criminal history dating back to 1999. He has multiple charges for theft, the most recent one being last Friday at a Smith’s in Woods Cross. He has additional multiple charges for criminal trespassing, drug possession, felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, felony robbery, and theft by receiving stolen property.