Cedar City police investigating vandalized headstones of early settlers

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities in southern Utah are looking for a suspect after seven headstones of early settlers were vandalized at the Cedar City Cemetery earlier this week.

Sgt. Clint Pollock with the Cedar City Police Department told ABC4 that the incident occurred either late on Jan. 24 or in the early hours of Jan. 25.

At this time, the only clue police have of the suspect, believed to be either an adult or older juvenile, is a footprint left in the snow, according to Pollock.

Aleese Cardon, whose pioneer ancestors from the late 1800’s are buried at the cemetery, is calling the incident a disgrace. Cardon has contacted each of the seven families impacted.









Several Cedar City headstones of early settlers vandalized (Photo: Katie Karalis/ABC4 News)



“All my family is buried here,” Cardon said. “It’s desecrated, and this is sacred land. If you can’t be safe or unharmed in your final resting place, it is devastating to the community.”

Luckily, the headstones don’t have extreme damage, police say. Some private companies have come forward to volunteer their time and equipment to repair the memorials.

Police do not have any suspects at this time, according to Pollock. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-2956 and reference Case No. #C21-00202.