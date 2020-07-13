Cedar City police asking for help locating missing person

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Cedar City Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.
Officials say 17-year-old Kamber Tyann Knowles was last seen on June 25, 2020, near 386 South 900 West in Cedar City Utah.
Anyone with information about Kambers location is asked to call the Cedar City Police Department.
