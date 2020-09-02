CDC tells Utah governor to prepare for coronavirus vaccine in fall

Utah (ABC4 News) – United States governors were sent an email from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, saying they can expect a coronavirus vaccine in the fall of 2020.

According to the letter, the CDC is rapidly making changes to implement a large-scale distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations. The vaccine distribution program is expected to be a public health effort of a significant scale with the potential to involve hundreds of millions of vaccine doses.

According to the letter, the CDC has contracted the McKesson Corporation to distribute vaccinations to state and local health departments. In order to accomplish the task, the CDC says McKesson must open new distribution centers, get permit applications, and licensing.

The CDC says they hope to have all facilities open and operational by November 1, 2020.