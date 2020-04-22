Case update: West Jordan police announce arrest of suspect in murder of young couple

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 NEWS) West Jordan Police have announced the arrest of Albert Enoch Johnson, 31. He is a suspect in the murders of West Jordan couple Tony and Katherine Butterfield.
He was taken into custody by the Sacramento California police with assistance from the U.S. Marshalls Office. Police have already taken the suspect’s wife into custody for helping him to get away.
Johnson’s wife Sina is already in custody. She was arrested on Monday.
