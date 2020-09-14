CARES funding supports Weber State students in geospatial technology programs

Weber State University student Timber Erickson maps storm drains and other water features in Evanston, Wyoming on August 31, 2020. Erickson is in his final year at WSU and studies in the Northern Utah Geospatial Technology Education Program. He also works in Evanston doing mapping and GIS for the city.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Twenty Utah residents looking to expand their employment opportunities amid the COVID-19 pandemic will gain a new skill set in geospatial technology at Weber State University this year free of charge.

Geospatial technology is geographic mapping and analysis of the earth and human societies. For example, geospatial technology is used in everyday settings such as calling an Uber or Lyft or looking at a map that tracks COVID hotspots.

These 20 students will earn one of Weber State’s two certificates in geospatial technology. One an entry-level certificate and the other an advanced certificate. Either certificate will help the students find a job upon their certificate completion.

The school received about $139,000 in federal CARES act funding with Weber State’s Northern Utah Geospatial Technology Education Program (NUGeoTec) awarding each student about $6,200 which will cover tuition, fees, and supplies for the year.

NUGeoTec was one of eight programs at Weber State that was selected to receive portions of the CARES funding after the university applied at the state level.

The university’s geospatial technology will teach digital mapmaking, airborne and satellite imagery, and global positioning and navigation systems (GPS).

“It’s running everywhere, and you don’t even know it,” says Eric Ewert, Weber State professor of geography and department chair. “It’s on your phone right now. Any time you look at traffic or try to find a restaurant nearby, geospatial technology is what does that.”

Ewert says that geospatial technology is also involved in tasks such as booking a flight or requesting an Uber or a Lyft ride. Things such as assessing snowpack levels and mapping COVID-19 hot-spots also use geospatial technology. Because geospatial technology is used across fields, job prospects are good for any entry-level certificate Ewert says.

“More municipalities and government agencies are realizing that GIS is something they need — that will optimize efficiency and workflow,” Timber Erickson, a geology major at WSU said. “As soon as the scholarship students get the year’s worth of experience in school, they can really find a decent job to provide for themselves or their families.”

NuGeoTec was created almost six years ago with grant funding from the National Science Foundation. This funding was used to develop Weber State’s geospatial technology certificates.