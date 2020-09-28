Carbon High School student brings gun to homecoming game

PRICE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Price teen was arrested Friday after police said he brought a gun to the school’s homecoming football game.

The student, who attends Carbon High School, came to the game and had told several people he had a gun with him. Police said the teen reportedly showed the gun to some individuals but did not state any ill intent.

The school administration worked with law enforcement, and the juvenile was apprehended without incident. Officers were able to locate the loaded handgun on the juvenile.

The teen faces charges of carrying a concealed dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm on school premises, possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, and disrupting the operation of a school, all misdemeanors.

The student has been suspended from Carbon High School and a full investigation is being conducted.

“We would like to thank the community and the people that reported this incident, it is important if YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING,” Carbon County Sheriff’s Office stated.

All charges will be submitted to the Carbon County Attorney’s Office for review.

Homecoming Game was Friday, September 25, 2020.