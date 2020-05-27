WENDOVER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three teens were severely injured after crashing at nearly 100 mph on the Bonneville Salt Flats.

In a post on the Wendover Police Department’s Facebook page, crews responded on Tuesday to a motor vehicle accident on the Bonneville Salt Flats.

Related: Storm reveals shipwreck at the Great Salt Lake

The crash occurred 10 miles northeast of Wendover, Utah when police said the driver of a 2008 Acura, occupied by three juveniles from the Salt Lake City area, collided with an earthen berm at approximately 100 mph.

Police said it appeared there was very little braking.

The severely injured 18-year-old driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters with the Wendover Fire Department. Two passengers, ages 17 and 18, were also severely injured.

All three teens were transported by helicopter to the University of Utah hospital, an update on their conditions was not released.