Car strikes power box, runs into back of West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters and rescue teams responded Monday afternoon to a crash where the vehicle had run into the back of a home in West Jordan.

According to a post on the West Jordan Fire Department Facebook, the car missed the turn which caused them to hit a power box before hitting the home, posing a significant threat to both the rescuer and victim.

“Two things come to mind when looking at these pictures. First, please slow down. This could have had tragic results. And second, whatever your emergency we are ready for that,” the post states.

After getting the power turned off, rescuers were able to extricate the patient. Heavy Rescue 54 helped to remove the car and brace the hole in the home until permanent repairs could be made.